SIALKOT: Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Mr Noordeen Mohmed Shaheid will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday (today). SCCI General Secretary Tariq Mehmood Malik informed that the Sri Lankan High Commissioner will discuss in details matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. The visiting HC is also likely to visit leading production units during his visit.