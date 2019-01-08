Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government has decided to develop digital mapping of the province with the help of Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

This was decided in a high-level meeting presided over by the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday at Sindh Secretariat.

Chairman Suparco Major General Amer Nadeem and other official of Suparco briefed the meeting in detail regarding digital mapping and navigations. Chairman Suparco said that Suparco with the help of its satellites Paksat-1 and PRSS provides data to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Navy and other departments. He further stated that various foreign countries have also received from Suparco about the geographical and environmental changes. He further informed the meeting that various national televisions and internet bands are also on Suparco’s satellites.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that Sindh government will soon prepare digital mapping of the province in order to have real-time digital data in collaboration with Suparco. He further added that current digital data of road network, health facilities, educational institutions, water availability and agriculture in province will also be sought from the Suparco. Chief Secretary Sindh further added that Suparco should also provide its support in term of navigation and monitoring in Karachi Safe City project and operation against encroachment on Karachi Railways Circular system. “Coastal belt and all other big projects of the province will also be monitored through Suparco’s satellite system”. Added the Mumtaz Ali Shah. He further added that the provincial government would seek Suparco’s assistance in formulating policies related to environment, water and population.

Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr. Muhammad Usman Chahar during the meeting said that the Sindh health department has successfully launched dengue spray drive after the data provided by the Suparco. the meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr. Muhammad Usman Chahar, Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro, Secretary Planning Dr Shireen Mustafa, Secretary I&C Ghulam Mujtaba Joyo, Secretary IT, Secretary PDMA and representatives of Suparco.