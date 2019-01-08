Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court said here on Monday that the control of Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, could not be given to the provincial government without the approval of the federal cabinet even after the 18th constitutional amendment.

In a detailed 26-page judgment on the subject, Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan said that the control of the facility was given just after the issuance of a notification, which was not the right course.

The hospital was transferred to the provincial government some six years ago, a step that was challenged before the Lahore High Court. The petitioners made request to the Lahore High Court for annulling the decision.

In another case, the Pakistan Railways defended the department’s decision of sacking its DG Legal Tahir Pervaiz after paying him one-month salary.

The Railways legal counsel explained the position before Justice Atir Mehmud of LHC, who is hearing the petition against the move. Further proceedings were adjourned to Tuesday (today).

“WIFE” REFUSES TO GO WITH HUSBAND:

Shazia Bibi of Faisalabad, who had contracted love marriage refused to go with her husband Javed on Monday when the Lahore High Court took up a petition alleging that parents were keeping her wife in illegal confinement and that the petitioner was not being allowed to her spouse.

On the court orders, the police brought Shazia Bibi in the courtroom where she said in categorical terms that she was not being kept in illegal confinement. She said that her husband had thrown out of the home on a minor difference. The Lahore High Court allowed Shazia to accompany her parents.