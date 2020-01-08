Share:

Lahore - Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shebbaz on Tuesday avoided commenting on important national issues like PML-N’s decision to support Army acts during his appearance in a court.

The PML-N leader appeared before an accountability court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case while the court extended his judicial remand until January 17.

Yesterday the Senate and the National Assembly, upper and lower houses of the country, passed three separate bills to amend Pakistan Army Act 1952, Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 and Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961, allowing for extension in the tenures of three services chiefs. The passage of the bills became possible due to the support of the PML-N and other major political parties.

During an informal talk during his appearance in the court, the PML-N leader was questioned by the media about the PML-N’s decision to support the bills and the government’s policy with regard to the US-Iran tension.

Judicial remand extended until January 17 in Ramzan Sugar Mills

However, Hamza avoided commenting on the important issues of the country and talked about the weather in instead. “It’s pleasant today. Talk about light issues in pleasant weather.

During the court proceeding, an application was filed on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing case seeking exemption from his appearance while the court reserved verdict on the exemption plea.

Last Friday the court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case has allowed exemption from personal appearance to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds as a lawyer told the court that his client was still under treatment in London.

On June 11, the accountability watchdog had arrested Hamza in the same case after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed his interim bail.

in connection with an investigation involving them in the income beyond means and money laundering case, the accountability court earlier confirmed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s orders to freeze properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, and other family members.

Following the confirmation by the court, the Sharif family members can neither sell their assets nor will the profits out of their properties go to them.

Also adds, the Lahore High Court bench hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, nephew Hamza Shehbaz and others has been changed with the approval of the chief justice.

Two benches headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi will hold separate hearings of the cases.

The petitioner has pleaded to the court for his release in the case on bail.