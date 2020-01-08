Share:

PESHAWAR - The Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) on Tuesday notified an extension in winter vacation of government and private schools of district Peshawar and announced that schools would now reopen on January 13th.

A notification to this effect by KP Education Department said that in continuation of this department notification of dated 30-12-2019, the competent authority has been pleased to extend the winter vacation in summer zone up-to 12-01-2020 (Sunday) due to harsh cold weather in the province. The government schools would reopen on 13-01-2020 (Monday).