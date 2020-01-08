Share:

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - Heartfelt condolences poured in from all quarters after Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, the former chief election commissioner of the country, who oversaw the national polls in 2013, passed away here on Tuesday.

Considered to be one of the most competent constitutional experts of the country, he had also served as an attorney general of the country besides being a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and also a governor of Sindh province.

According to his family sources, Ebrahim was 91 and was inflicted with age-related conditions and not with any serious ailment.

Pertaining to Bohra Muslim community, his funeral prayers will be held as per rituals and he would be laid to rest in Mewa Shah, one of the oldest graveyards in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned jurist Justice ® Fakhruddin G Ebrahim. In a condolence message, the prime minister said the invaluable services rendered by late Justice ® Fakhruddin G Ebrahim in the field of law and the provision of justice would be remembered long.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and for the fortitude of the bereaved family.

According to the ISPR directorate, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on the demise of Fakhruddin G Ebrahim. “May Allah bless the departed soul and gives strength to the bereaved family, Aamen,” the COAS said.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and the judges of the apex court have also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Adhoc judge Supreme Court Justice Fakhruddin G Ebrahim.

They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the members of the bereaved family. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.