Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday fixed January 22 for the indictment of all suspects, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, in the Park Lane and fake bank accounts references.

When AC Judge Azam Khan resumed hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted a report to the court about four absconders in the case, namely Haji Haroon, Yunus Kudawei, Azam Wazir and Mushtaq Mehar. All four of them have reportedly fled abroad.

Counsel Farooq H. Naek submitted to the court, on behalf of his client Asif Ali Zardari, exemption from appearance plea on medical grounds, which the court accepted and granted the same.

Faryal Talpur and other suspects appeared before the court on Tuesday.

The Investigation Officer (IO) told the court that names of the five accused had been removed while names of nine other suspects had been included in a supplementary reference.

The judge directed all suspects to ensure their presence in the court in the next hearing on January 22.