Kandhkot - Kashmore police claimed to have rescued an abductee from the clutches of kidnappers on Thursday. According to district police, they have recovered an abductee from the Katcha area of Katcho Keti of Sarfraz Moori in the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station. When contacted to Kashmore police chief Amjad Ahmed sheikh, he said that on tip-off, a heavy contingent of various police stations led by Station House Officer (SHO) Ghanwar khan Mahar cordoned off the Katcho Keti and raided at a hideout where they kept abductee, he said, adding that seeing large numbers of police vehicles, the kidnappers started indiscriminate firing at police vans. On retaliation police also opened firing on them. As a result, police got him freed from kidnappers. Whereas, the kidnappers managed to flee from scene.