Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani after the successful Gulf Cooperation Council Summit held at Al-Ula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on January 5.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on the successful GCC Summit. He appreciated the positive steps taken by all members of the organization that led to successful resolution of outstanding issues.

The FM hoped that the spirit of cooperation will strengthen peace in the region and lead to progress and prosperity, said a foreign ministry statement.

The two foreign ministers discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations and enhance collaboration in multilateral organisations, in particular the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Bahrain for its support during the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, in November 2020.

The foreign ministers agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working together to enhance bilateral ties.