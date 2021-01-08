Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday re-elected Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the party’s chairman.

In the intra-party elections, the PPP elected Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari as the Secretary General, Faisal Karim Kundi as the secretary information and Rukhsana Bungash as the secretary finance. All the candidates were elected unopposed.

“The Pakistan People’s Party held its federal level elections on 6th January 2021 at Karachi,” the party election commissioner Fauzia Habib announced.

The election, she said, were held “in accordance with Constitution of Pakistan People’s Party and Election Act 2017.”

Former President Asif Ali Zardari who is popularly known as the PPP co-chairman has no official position in the PPP. He however, heads the PPP Parliamentarian as its President. The PPPP is a registered party within the PPP which represents the party in the assemblies and the Senate.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari told The Nation that the PPPP elections will also be held soon. “We hope to complete this process soon and continue our efforts for democracy,” he said.

“Asif Ali Zardari is the PPPP President while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chairman of the PPP,” he pointed out.

In the General Elections held on July 25, 2018, the PPP, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, contested the polls and emerged as the largest party in Sindh and third largest party of Pakistan.

PPPP elections to be held soon

The party won 43 general seats in the National Assembly - nine more seats than in 2013 General Elections. Bilawal contested from Karachi District South (NA-246), Malakand (NA-8) as well as Larkana (NA-200). He won from Larkana with 84, 426 votes, having lost from two of the other constituencies to the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates.

The PPP leader later claimed that rigging took place before and after the elections, adding that across Pakistan polling agents were expelled from the polling stations.

“We are a part of the parliament to support the democracy. We will ignore discrepancies in election,” he remarked, demanding a probe into rigging allegations.

On August 13, 2018, Bilawal became a member of the National Assembly. On March 5, 2019, Bilawal was elected - unopposed - as the chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Human Rights.