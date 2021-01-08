Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secartary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will visit Quetta today (Thursday) to express solidarity with the protesters of Shia Hazara community in Quetta.

According to Aslam Ghauri, the spokesperson of JUI-F, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri is visiting Quetta on the directive of JUI Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. In a statement Aslam Ghauri condemned the killings of 11 coal mine workers belonging to Hazara community, said that JUI-F was on the back of the people of Hazara community.

“The rulers have failed even to visit the protesters and show solidarity with them and give them a sense of support,” he said adding that JUI-F would never allow anyone to play with the lives of people.