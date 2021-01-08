Share:

Peshawar - KP Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan and Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra on Thursday said that the Revival Peshawar Plan would play an important role in restoring and perpetuating the historical and cultural status of the provincial capital.

The ministers were jointly presiding over a meeting on the Peshawar Revival Plan, attended by Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel Ahmed and other concerned officials including officials of Tourism Department. The meeting reviewed implementation of the Peshawar Revival Plan. It was informed in the briefing that under the Revival Peshawar Plan, cultural activities, restoration of historical places and tourism in the provincial capital would also be promoted. Taimur Jhagra said that historical places in Peshawar should be opened to the public and cultural activities and celebrations should be held in the historical houses.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan said that Khyber celebrations would be held during next spring for which arrangements were already being made.

He directed the concerned authorities to hold this historic spring festival at different places in Peshawar and for this, participants from all over the province would be invited.

It was agreed at the meeting that the focal point for various projects undertaken by various departments in Peshawar should be the Secretary Local Government so that matters could be carried out in a timely and efficient manner.