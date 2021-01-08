Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday said that he will visit Quetta as soon as the Hazara community buries the victims of the gruesome Mach incident.

Speaking at a ceremony in connection with the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad, he said he will visit Quetta today if the slain coal miners are buried.

The Prime Minister said the government has accepted all the demands of Hazara community and the bereaved families will be compensated and fully taken care of as they have lost their bread earners in the despicable incident.

Imran Khan said he also sent his cabinet members to Hazara community to deliver a message that the government fully stands behind them.

Imran Khan said the Mach incident is part of the Indian conspiracy to instigate anarchy and sectarian strife in Pakistan. He said the Indian plot was to murder the religious scholars of different schools of thought.

The premier commended the intelligence agencies for foiling four major terrorist activities including one in outside Islamabad. He said we have put out the fire which the enemy was conspiring to stoke through sectarianism.

Turning to the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority, the Prime Minister said the step is aimed at giving incentives to the IT sector to bolster its growth. This, he said, will provide immense job opportunities to the youth and boost our IT related exports.

The Prime Minister said our expatriate Pakistanis including those in the United States can benefit from the incentives being offered to the IT companies. He expressed the confidence that the establishment of technology zones in the country will also help attract foreign investment.