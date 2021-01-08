Share:

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan may reach Quetta at any time for meeting the Hazara community following their sit-down profuse protest.

In a media briefing, the interior minister talked to media after visiting Islamabad’s National Police Academy and said he was also of the same opinion that the premier should visit Quetta after ten coal miners belonging to the Hazara community were shot dead in Machh.

Moreover, Sheikh Rashid predicted that next sixty to ninety days are very important in politics. He emphasized that the opposition’s protest will not be hindered by the government.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties will participate in the by-elections as well as the Senate polls, and will not give resignations, the interior minister added whereas adding that he is trying to improve the security situation.

He also condemned Usama Satti’s murder and told that case has been lodged against five officials under terrorism charges.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid addressed an event at the National Police Academy and urged the police force to perform their duties with honesty, dedication and audacity.

He further said that a huge responsibility lies on police force to enforce law and order in society. He projected the confidence that the training being provided to the police regiments at the police academy will bring progressive results for the welfare of whole nation.