FAISALABAD - Seven more patients died of the COVID-19 in the city while 78 people tested positive during the last two days. According to the health department spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 344 since March this year. He said, 1,907 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 362 while 6,660 patients had so far been recovered.

He further said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 109 patients, including 34 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including two confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Govt taking all steps to prevent coronavirus spread: Ch Zaheeruddin

Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution and focal person for anti-corona measures in Faisalabad, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, on Thursday said, the government was taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He was talking to the media here at the committee room of Deputy Commissioner office. He said that the administrative officers and team of Punjab Chief Minister played a major role in containing the spread of coronavirus, adding that the services of doctors and paramedical staff were also highly commendable.

About implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), he said that during the current week, 71 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and public transport terminals were sealed and Rs 150,000 fine was imposed on them. He said that face-masks had also been distributed among 1,465 persons during the week. The minister said that in December, 781 points had been sealed, 46 cases registered and Rs1.2 million fine imposed over violations of the corona SOPs. He said the best arrangements had been made in the government hospitals for treatment of corona patients while Paras Campus on Jhang Road had also been kept on standby. The minister said that so far 134,453 samples had been taken in Faisalabad, out of which 7,366 were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that at present active cases of COVID-19 were 362 and 139 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals and 223 quarantined at their homes. Deputy Muhammad Ali, additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) Muhammad Khalid, Khurram Pervaiz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present.

PHA establishes helpline for booking parks for weddings

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has set up a helpline for redressing complaints of people about booking of parks for marriage ceremonies. Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said here on Thursday, the step had been taken while keeping in view the problems confronted by the citizens in getting booking of parks for wedding ceremonies. She said that the citizen could register their complaints by calling at 0316-7500808 and assured that their grievances would be redressed on priority.

Commissioner visits FIC

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology here on Thursday. He went to different wards and inquired after the patients and prayed for their early recovery. He also inquired about the medical facilities being provided to them. DC checked the record of angiography and cardiac surgery of patients and directed the administration for providing them all out treatment facilities to patients. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the hospital and said that FIC was a blessing for people of the region. He directed for implementation on coronavirus SOPs and making cleanliness arrangements up to the mark in the hospital.

Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Zafar Abbas Khan and other doctors were present on the occasion.