LAHORE-Pakistan’s biggest musical platform, Pepsi Battle of the Bands, is all set to launch its third season on July 15. To announce the launch of the Season, an event was organized at a local restaurant in Lahore.

The upcoming season of BoB features a diverse genre of bands, including two bands with strong female leads. According to the information shared by Pepsi Pakistan, more than 400 bands applied for the auditions this year.

The judges for this season include Strings, Meesha Shafi and Fawad Khan while Farooq Ahmed (Aaroh) will be seen as the guest judge for the auditions on the show. In addition to this, Shahi Hasan will be seen in a new role of music producer this Season.

A special screening of the TVC of Season 3 was organized at the event which left the audience with increased excitement about the show.

In the opening sequence, Kashmir was seen singing their classic hit Kaghaz ka Jahaaz, with none other than Fawad Khan, followed by the second sequence featuring Meesha Shafi matching her powerhouse vocals to Badnaam’s, with a new rendition of Kala Jora, looking as powerful as ever.

The biggest surprise of the evening was the last sequence of the AD which surely took the audience to a rollercoaster ride of emotions as a familiar sound of Strings performing ‘Hai Koi Hum Jesa’ echoed in the hall, the biggest hit released by Strings some 15 years ago.

The closing of the Ad features all the artists appearing in it joining Strings to chant the Season’s anthem together which is truly magical. It has been revealed that the show will kick off on July 15 and a new episode will be aired on every Sunday.

It is evident that the show is out there to bring about change as the first Season of the show launched some extremely talented bands like Aaroh, Entity Paradigm (EP), Mekaal Hasan Band (MHB), and the last year’s season also turned out to be successful in launching Kashmir and Badnaam who have both recently released their solo albums as well and will also be seen making appearances on the upcoming season.