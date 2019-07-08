Share:

SIALKOT-Almost 61 percent work on Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has been completed, and the rest of construction work was underway at brisk pace.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider told the media that the project would be completed till the end of year 2019.

The DC added that Rs43.85 billion would be spent on 91.2km long Sialkot-Lahore Motorway. “The project will reduce travelling time between Sialkot and Lahore to 41 minutes only,” he said, adding that it would be a four-lane motorway with seven interchanges at Kala Shah Kaku, Muridke, Narowal, Gujranwala, Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial.

Earlier, an important meeting of the senior officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) held at Sialkot DC Office to review the pace of work on the project. Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider presided over the meeting.

The NHA and FWO officials told the meeting that work on Sialkot-Lahore Motorway’s four different sections namely Kala Shah Kaku-Muridke Sction (21km long), Muridke-Narowal Section (25km long), Narowal-Pasrur Section ( 20km long) and Pasrur-Sambrial Section (20km long) was underway at brisk pace.