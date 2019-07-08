Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday night said that her father Nawaz Sharif was ousted for demanding civilian supremacy in the country.

Addressing a huge public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin, Maryam said that Judge Arshad Malik’s video proved that her father was innocent. “Today, Nawaz Sharif stands vindicated in front of 22 billion people,” she added.

Raising ‘Go Selected Go’ slogans, Maryam said the rulers should pack up and leave as their time is about to end.

Maryam reached the venue at midnight and tweeted that owing to a large crowd, she could not get out of her car for 50 minutes. She also said that she left for Mandi Bahauddin on July 7 and reached the city on July 8.

PML-N leaders Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar, Talal Chaudhry, Musaddiq Malik, Pervaiz Rashid, Uzma Bukhari and Saifullah Khokhar accompanied the PML-N leader.

Earlier on Saturday, the local administration of Mandi Bahauddin sealed the main gate of the Quaid-e-Azam Ground and deployed a police contingent there to prevent the party leader from holding a rally for which an NOC was denied citing security reasons.

Earlier on Sunday, President Maryam Nawaz took a jibe at accountability court judge Arshad Malik over what she termed his helplessness in signing an ‘already drafted’ press release, in which the latter had refuted the controversial claims made by her in a press conference a day earlier. “To the honourable judge who passed a verdict against his conscience after being subjected to blackmailing and coercion: I can understand that you must have signed on an already drafted press release under compulsion like the verdict. Thank you very much! You have attested the evidence by not denying the video.

The rest to be revealed in Mandi Bahauddin…,” Maryam said on Twitter earlier in the day.