MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said the forensic audit of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s video regarding the judge of an accountability court would make things clear.

However, the accountability court judge had negated the claims and after his statement, the video had no importance, he added.

Qureshi expressed these views while talking to the media here.

He said that forensic audit of video would be done. He said the government had not stopped PML-N public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin to organise the public meeting.

While addressing a Hajj training ceremony arranged by private Hajj operators here, Qureshi said the government was well aware of the problems of masses and using all resources to resolve them.

He said the masses would observe good results soon due to public-friendly policies of the government.

The foreign minister stated that the incumbent government had taken revolutionary steps to facilitate pilgrims as the government held talks with Saudi government for pilgrims’ residences.

The government succeeded in obtaining concession in residences, he said and added that the saved amounts were being returned to pilgrims. In the past, the corrupt rulers made properties in foreign countries through corruption in sacred Hajj operation as well.

The incumbent government also requested for increasing Hajj quota so that more people could perform Hajj, Qureshi said and added that Saudi government enhanced 20,000 quota further. He maintained that about 200,000 people from Pakistan would perform Hajj this year.

Similarly, the Saudi government was offering immigration facility to masses in Islamabad. The facility would be expanded to Lahore, Multan and some other cities in the country in the coming year, the foreign minister added.

He said Pakistan had been included in Road to Makkah project by the Saudi government after special request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took up the issue of prisoners with Saudi government which responded positively, he said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first ruler who had taken up the issue of Pakistani prisoners with Saudi government as no ruler talked about them in the past.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued special instructions to the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide maximum relief to the intending pilgrims.

Qureshi urged intending pilgrims to offer special prayers for progress and prosperity of the country. On this occasion, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal, Sheikh Tahir Mumtaz and others were also present.