Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Seven persons were killed and three others injured in exchange of fire between two rival groups on use of mountainous water and land dispute in the jurisdiction of Chodhwan police station here on Sunday.

The incident occurred between two groups Pakhakhel tribe and Madozai tribe at Mangal area of tehsil Draban. The people of Madozai tribe, Latif, Ahmad Shah, Habib and Asmat Jan of Madozai were killed while Qayoon and Salim sustained bullet injuries.

Similarly, two real brothers of Pakhakhel tribe Zahir Shah and Tahir Shah were killed while Shahid received injuries during the exchange of fire.