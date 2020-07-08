Share:

Rawalpindi-The three convicted killers of MQM Convener Dr Imran Farooq have been moved to Sahiwal Jail from Central Prison Adiala of Rawalpindi amid tight security.

The troika was shifted from Rawalpindi to Sahiwal following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Salim Baig.

An anti-terrorism court in federal capital has sentenced the three accused to life in prison for 25 years each for stabbing Dr Imran Farooq to death outside his home in London in 2010. The three convicted killers were Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali - all members of MQM.

According to details, the authorities have shifted the three convicted killers of MQM Convener Dr Imran Farooq to Sahiwal Jail from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi amid fool proof security. They said the troika was moved to Sahiwal from Rawalpindi on directions of IGP Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Salim Baig. They said the three convicted killers of MQM leader and politician were taken to Sahiwal from Rawalpindi by road with heavy security. “The convicted killers will be kept in High Security Zone in Sahiwal Jail by the government,” they said. When contacted, Superintendent of Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir Chaudhry cited the shifting of three convicted killers of MQM stalwart Dr Imran Farooq as a routine move. He said the Punjab Home Department has established high security prison in Sahiwal where the convicted accused involved in high profile cases are housed. He said a team of officials of Punjab Prison Department, led by a DSP, cruised the three convicted killers of Dr Imran Farooq from Rawalpindi to Sahiwal.

“The authorities in Sahiwal Jail has received the three convicts and put them in high security prison,” he said.