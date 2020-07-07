Share:

Islamabad-In it, the former-Game Of Thrones star plays Susan Smith - a woman who has an affair with an FBI agent who is sent to a small town in Kentucky on an assignment. Despite having a pregnant wife [Thora Birch], Agent Mark Putnam - played by Jack Huston - becomes involved with Susan, who becomes his star informant, leading to scandal. The trailer sees English Emilia put on a Southern drawl for the role.

Susan is enlisted to help in a bank heist, with undercover Agent Putnam in on the operation. Steamy scenes see Susan and Putnam get close, with the pair locked in an intense sex scene in the trailer, before things take a nasty turn. Putnam is seen paying off furious Susan, who is left enraged by his decision to go back to his wife, family and important job.