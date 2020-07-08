Share:

MARDAN - Two more persons died due to coronavirus in Mardan district bringing the death toll to 59 while 5 new patients have been tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the statistics is­sued by Additional Deputy Com­missioner (ADC) office on Tues­day, the total number of confirmed corona patients has reached 1,140 while 59 casualties occurred so far.

So far, 5,018 tests have been con­ducted in the district. Reports of 3,566 people were negative while the reports of 307 suspected pa­tients were still awaited. So far 972 suspected patients have been recovered while 22 suspected pa­tients are at different isolation centers.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abid Wazir district administration con­tinued crackdown against the shopkeepers in the district. The district administration checked 584 shops.

The officials sealed 9 shops for violation of the lockdown and overcharging the customers in dif­ferent areas of the district. The district administration also im­posed Rs 54,700 fine on different shopkeepers for violation of lock­down and the exploitation of cus­tomers