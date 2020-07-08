MARDAN - Two more persons died due to coronavirus in Mardan district bringing the death toll to 59 while 5 new patients have been tested positive for Covid-19.
According to the statistics issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) office on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed corona patients has reached 1,140 while 59 casualties occurred so far.
So far, 5,018 tests have been conducted in the district. Reports of 3,566 people were negative while the reports of 307 suspected patients were still awaited. So far 972 suspected patients have been recovered while 22 suspected patients are at different isolation centers.
Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abid Wazir district administration continued crackdown against the shopkeepers in the district. The district administration checked 584 shops.
The officials sealed 9 shops for violation of the lockdown and overcharging the customers in different areas of the district. The district administration also imposed Rs 54,700 fine on different shopkeepers for violation of lockdown and the exploitation of customers