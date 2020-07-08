Share:

A senior police officer was martyred in a dangerous clash with infamous dacoits in KP’s Swabi area on Wednesday.

Deputy Director of Police (DSP) Allama Iqbal was murdered within the trade of terminating with the dacoits.

The TV channel detailed that two other policemen were also truly harmed within the trade of firing. Naseer Ahmed, the ringleader of the needed dacoits, was too murdered within the retaliatory terminating of the policemen.

Injured policemen Faisal Khan and Tayyab Khan were moved to a hospital.

Swabi DPO and other officers have surged to the site of the experience and cordoned off the region.

The police explore for other suspects is underway.