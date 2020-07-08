Share:

Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf is charged with misusing his powers in this reference which has led Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad to reject acquittal plea of former Prime Minister (PM) Pervez Ashraf in Naudero-11 Rental Power Reference. NAB Rawalpindi had filed Naudero-11 rental power reference in 2013.

NAB had put forth allegation in the reference that Raja Pervez Ashraf sought to shift machinery of Guddu Power Plant to Naudero -11 power plant. NEPRA had later refused to give approval to transfer the machinery of Guddu power plant. The accused had already released amount of Rs 7.5 million on account of processing fee for shifting the machinery. Huge financial loss was caused to national kitty in this illegal matter.

Raja Pervez Ashraf and other 10 co-accused had filed plea seeking their acquittal in the reference.