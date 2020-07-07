Share:

ISLAMABAD-Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that well known brand, Hugo Boss has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company. “Happy to note that well known brand, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company,” the Adviser said on Twitter. He attributed this achievement due to the effort of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturing and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) for holding the 35th IAF Fashion Convention in November last year, in Lahore.

The International Apparel Federation’s (IAF) 35th World Fashion Convention was held in Lahore on November 12-13, 2019, in collaboration with Dutch industry association Modint.

German fashion house Hugo Boss is known around the world for its smart men’s suits. It manufactures clothing and accessories internationally and has various products, such as eveningwear, shoes, leather goods, eyewear, watches, perfumes, and children’s fashion. It recently launched more casual and sportswear styles in order to attract younger people, making major investments in online products after its attempt to go upmarket failed some years ago.

In another Tweet, the Adviser said that Pakistan’s exports had reduced less as compared to other countries of the region due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that Pakistan’s exporters had performed well in last fiscal year despite slowdown in economic activities due to the Covid-19.

“I want to congratulate all our exporters on the good performance in 2019-20, in spite of the very challenging situation caused by Covid,” he said and added that Pakistan’s exports were only 6 percent less than 2018-19, while our regional countries Bangladesh was down 17 percent and India down by 14 percent.

This good performance was also due to the timely lifting of the lockdown and the good coordination between federal and provincial agencies at the daily meetings of NCOC. Our exporters deserver every praise for their effort, hard work and reaching out to our customers, he added.