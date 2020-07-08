Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim on Tuesday said implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be ensured in the cattle market set up for Eid-ul-Adha in view of the spread of coronavirus. He has directed the Assistant Commissioners of Gwadar District and Tehsil Municipal Officers in this regard and said that the implementation of SOPs in the cattle market should be ensured at any cost.

The DC said measures would be taken to create precautionary awareness against the virus among people including sellers of animals in the area and cattle market in order to ensure the protection of public lives from the pandemic virus. He said sellers of animals and those who visit the cattle market for purchasing cattle must wear facemasks and gloves while children and the elderly would be banned from entering and take their identity cards in case of violation for investigation against them. Anti-spray Congo virus will be carried in the cattle market on a daily basis, he said urging the municipal committee representatives that the municipal committee should set up bins at various places for animal litter.

He said that special care should be taken for cleanliness and ensure implementation of SOPs in the Cattle Market while people should follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus during Eid-ul Adha prayers in the area.