PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed appointment of Javed Ghani as new chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and hoped that he would play integral role in the early payment of refunds.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SCCI president Maqsood Anwar said that undue delay in payment of refunds by the FBR created great un­rest among the business community of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

He said despite clear directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, undue delay in payment of refunds was incomprehensible. He said the policy would further push the lockdown hit business community into eco­nomic recession.

According to the Regional Tax Office, the SCCI chief said the details of refunds claims belonging to Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa business community had timely sent to FBR, but delaying tactics were being adopted in the payment of refunds, which he termed as high disappointing act.

He complained that undue delay in payment of re­funds multiplied the economic owes of the business community.

Maqsood Anwar also congratulated Javed Ghani for his appointment as chairman FBR and urged to take interest in the release of refunds payment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community without any fur­ther delay.

He also demanded of the government to bring new people under the tax-net instead of imposing further burden of taxes on existing taxpayers.

The SCCI president also called upon the govern­ment to extend relief to the businesses and industries affected by the Corona lockdown to pull them out of the economic crisis.

He stressed the need for adopting busi­ness-friendly policies while keeping in view the present scenario.