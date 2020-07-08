Share:

BAJAUR - The house of PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Gul Dad Khan was partially damaged when miscreants fired a rocket in Bajaur tribal district, police officials said on Tuesday. They said that unknown miscreants fired a rocket on the house of Gul Dad Khan, situated near the Bajaur Sports Complex in Sadiqabad. The rocket was fired from unknown location that hit the main gate of the house, damaging it partially. According to Tayab Khan, personal secretary of the lawmaker, at the time of attack Gul Dad Khan and his family members were in the house but remained safe. Later a team of police officials, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzada Kaukab Farooq, visited the MNA’s house and inspected the site of the attack. They also collected evidence from the site for investigation. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Further investigation was underway.