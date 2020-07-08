Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority has denied any pressure from Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan regarding issuance of notices over encroachment committed by Islamabad Model College for Boys Sector F-7/3.

A campaign on social media is underway from the last few days against Air Chief Marshal following CDA’s notice to the college administration asking them to remove their encroachments.

It is being alleged on Twitter and in WhatsApp messages that the civic authority is moving against the college on the pressure from the air chief.

Officials say there is no truth behind the allegations and termed the whole episode as a vilification campaign. The controversy started when the Building Control Section of CDA issued a notice to college administration on the 9th of June 2020 and pointed out the illegal occupation of state land outside their allotted plot line where the college administration has constructed buildings, boundary walls, and football ground illegally. The notice pointed out unauthorised construction of garages for buses in the setbacks of the building, which is not allowed to be constructed according to approved building plans and relevant bylaws. The notices asked the college administration to remove the identified encroachments within 15 days otherwise the authority will take action. When contacted, Director Building Control Section CDA Muhammad Fasial Naeem denied that the authority was being pressurised by the Pakistan Air Force and said: “It is totally wrong that the notice was issued under any pressure but it was issued on the bases of a survey conducted a few months ago.” Responding to a question regarding CDA’s hibernation on the issue for the last many years and even when these illegal constructions were carried out, he declined to comment and said I do not know what had happened in the past. Meanwhile, according to official records, it has been learnt that the house number 3 in street number 1 of sector F/7-3—measuring 666.66 square yards — was purchased by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and his wife Tazeen Mujahid on 8th of May 2019. Later, on the 26th of September 2019, they also made their son Hassan Anwar as a joint owner of the house. On the other side, when contacted by The Nation, the principle of IMCB Siab Raza Hussain Kharal categorically termed the campaign run against air chief as baseless and fabricated. “It is quite unfortunate that the matter is being linked with air chief as he has nothing to do with him,” he said, “The dispute with CDA over land is about four years old, and we are taking up with CDA through Directorate of Federal Education.” He, however, complained that CDA is creating unnecessary conflict after many years and said if the buildings were illegal then they should have been stopped during the time of construction.“The building that CDA declared illegal was constructed after the approval from CDWP and executed by PWD,” Mr. Kharal said.