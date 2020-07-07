Share:

LAHORE- A Sufi singer Maham Suhail is rising youngest singer and storyteller and making her place in the showbiz world. In a brief chat Maham said, Sufi music is about love, it’s about a world with no boundaries, no violence and no hunger. It’s about a path that says the only true thing to live by is ‘Haq’ or ‘right’. Its instrument is music. She said a Sufi musician with a voice like a tidal wave, Maham Suhail shared informations about her new Sufi song ‘Dil Mi Ravad’, Dil Mi Ravad. She said its Persian song, this song composed by Maham Suhail herself and Iqbal Irfani. Its video was shot in Spain, there is a Flamenco dancer and Maham’s work as a visual artist (Video and Art Photography) is used in the dance sections of the video as well. Maham said it is Sufi poetry written by Hafez, with some related English poetry lyrics as spoken word by Maham.