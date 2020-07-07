Share:

Islamabad- NASA’s Hubble telescope has taken an incredible image of a ‘fluffy’ galaxy. The standard spiral appearance of the galaxy is supplemented by a delicate feathery appearance around the edges. It is called NGC 2275 and is located around 67 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Cancer. The image was taken using Hubble and required the expertise of astronomers at both the European Space Agency and the US-based space agency. Fluffy galaxies such as NGC 2275 are described as flocculent by astronomers. Other spiral galaxies, such as the Milky Way, have more defined, crisper arms.