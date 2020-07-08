Share:

DIR UPPER - Two people, includ­ing a woman, were killed and a man received inju­ries when some unidenti­fied people opened fire on them in the limits of Kalkot Police Station in Dir-Kohistan here on Tuesday.

Sources said that some unidentified people shot dead Shamdo Khan son of Zaman Khan and Sa­jida Bibi wife of Hazrat Bilal while Zaman Khan received bullet injuries.

The bodies and the in­jured were taken to the nearby Patrak Hospital by the local residents. Police have registered an FIR against unknown people and started investigation.