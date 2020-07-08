DIR UPPER - Two people, including a woman, were killed and a man received injuries when some unidentified people opened fire on them in the limits of Kalkot Police Station in Dir-Kohistan here on Tuesday.
Sources said that some unidentified people shot dead Shamdo Khan son of Zaman Khan and Sajida Bibi wife of Hazrat Bilal while Zaman Khan received bullet injuries.
The bodies and the injured were taken to the nearby Patrak Hospital by the local residents. Police have registered an FIR against unknown people and started investigation.