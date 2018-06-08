Share:

Bahawalnagar - Measles onslaught continued unabated as the death toll rose to 12 during the last one month. The people cried foul at indifference of health authorities. Basti Islamabad and Bheni Shiekhan Wali are under serious onslaught of measles as 12 children died of the disease during one month. The victims Afshan, 5, Arslan, 2, Farman, 3, Sadam, 3, zaman, 2, Neelum, 2, Aalia, 9 months, Ajwa, 2, Ahmad, 1, Nadia, 10, six months old Ishrat and Adeel, 4, have died of the disease. The families of victims claimed that their children were never vaccinated.

The threat of outbreak of deadly disease looming large and wave of fear spread all around. If remedial measures are not immediately taken, more deaths are feared. They also staged a protest demonstration against health authorities.

Meanwhile, health authority stated that a private news channel forecasted a story regarding deaths of children and outbreak of measles. The health department said that 13 children expired due to different reasons including fever, fever. While not a single death occurred owing to measles. The treatment of a few children is underway, they said.