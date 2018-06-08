Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Thursday filed his nomination papers from NA-7 Lower Dir. A large number of party workers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the party workers at the spot, Siraj said that unless and until honest and competent people returned to the assemblies, the problems of the country and the nation could not be solved.

He said that the MMA wanted to open the doors of corridors of power to the general public. He urged the Election Commission to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for elections.

He said that the corrupt elite and feudal lords had been holding the elections hostage with the power of their wealth and influence, and the election results were altered. He said that the Election Commission would have to make effective arrangements to check rigging and other malpractices.

The JI chief said that corrupt and dishonest people could not bring about any change. Even in the upcoming elections, the same faces were being seen which had been sucking the blood of the masses in the past, he added.

He said that change of faces had brought nothing to the people. The elite were returning to the assemblies through public vote and had been building personal empires while the condition of a common man remained unchanged.

He said that in such conditions, the masses would have to bring forth such persons from among themselves who were committed to solving their problems.

Siraj asked people to bring about a change in the upcoming general elections and vote for the honest and clean candidates of the MMA.

He assured the masses that the MMA, after coming to power, would evolve a foolproof system of accountability so that not even the most powerful could escape.