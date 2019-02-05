Share:

2.5 million tourists from different parts of the country have thronged into the picturists valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A spokesman of Provincial government told our Peshawar correspondent that one-million tourists are visiting Swat and Mansehra districts for the last four days.

Similarly, about five-hundred-thousand tourists are also in Chitral Upper and Lower Dir districts to enjoy scenic beauty of the area.

The spokesman said the government has also established emergency health units in these areas to provide first aid in case of any emergency besides deputing rescue workers to meet any eventuality.

Strict security measures have been taken for the security of tourists.