BEIJING - Pakistan and other member countries of Belt and Road Initiative have rejected the West’s conspiracy theory of China’s ‘debt trap’, says Chinese media.
According to China Economic Net’s report, as the trade war between China and the US escalates, US Secretary of State Pompeo has been busy fanning the flames among its allies, pressuring and intimidating, and even rushing to the North Pole to spread rumours and fear.
At a recent meeting of the Arctic Council, he accused China and Russia of being “aggressive” in the Arctic region, saying that China’s rise would plunge the Arctic countries into a “debt and corruption crisis” and that some countries were forced to accept “poor infrastructure”. With the continuous progress of the China-proposed BRI, the slander about China’s debt and the fallacy about China’s fund are endless.
As is known to all, infrastructure construction is an important way to solve the current development bottleneck in many countries.
It is not just developing countries that need to improve their infrastructure construction. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), 28% of major urban roads in the United States are sub-optimal or inferior, and by 2025, roads, highways, bridges, water systems, schools and transport systems will cost a total of 4.59 trillion dollars to renovate and build.