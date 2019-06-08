Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission of China in Pakistan calls on Senator Rehman Malik, Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, here yesterday at his residence in Islamabad. Chinese Deputy Ambassador greeted Senator Rehman Malik and Pakistani nation on Eid ul Fitr and both exchanged best wishes for Pakistani and Chinese nations, said a statement. Both leaders discussed in detail the bilateral relations, regional current situation and progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor and reiterated that China and Pakistan stand committed to successful completion of CPEC.

Senator Rehman Malik said that CPEC guarantees progress, peace, stability and prosperity for the entire region adding that enemies who remain inimical to CPEC will not succeed in their nefarious designs against it. He thanked Lijian Zhao for his visits and best wishes on Eid.