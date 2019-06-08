Share:

At least five people were killed and 10 injured when a speeding passenger bus collided with a trawler in Punjab’s Bhakkar district on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the passenger bus was travelling from Karachi to Manshera at the MM Road near Fazil Adda when the accident occurred.

Rescue sources said women were among those killed and injured in the accident.

In another incident, two people were killed and nine others suffered burns when a van travelling from Sahiwal to Okara caught fire.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Okara for medical treatment.

Rescue sources said the van caught fire due to leakage in the CNG cylinder.