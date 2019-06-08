Share:

Lahore : IGP Arif Nawaz said visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh after offering Eid prayers. He laid flowers on Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. He said cheques and gifts were distributed to the families of martyred cops before Eid. He said: “Brave team mates who sacrificed their lives for peace are asset of the Punjab Police and officials and officers of Punjab Police are with their families. All problems of families of martyrs would be fixed on a priority basis.” Also, the IGP directed officers to do the job with dedication. During the Eid prayer at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, Addl IG Training Tariq Masood Yasin, Addl IG CTD Rai Muhamad Tahir, JDG IB Lahore Farooq Mazhar, CCPO BA Nasir, DIG Operations Atta Muhammad Mayo, DIG SPU Sultan Ahmad Chaudhary, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaque Ahmad Khan, CTO Liaqat Ali Malik and ex officers accompanied the IGP. He also took notice of the Multan killings and called an emergency video link conference attended by DIG Operations Punjab Atta Muhammad Mayo, RPO Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan Sial and CPO Multan Imran Mehmood IG Punjab showed strong displeaseure on the unfortunate incident and the killings on Eid day and suspended SDPO Jalal Pur Peerwala Muhamad Saleem Akhtar and called an explaination from CPO Multan Imran Mehmood SSP Operations Multan Kashif Aslam and SP Sadar Multan Mustafa Pahore. RPO Multan briefed IG Punjab that police arrested 08 nominated persons immediately their names are Khurram, Azhar, Jawad, Hanif, Saleem, Haseeb, Yaseen and Shahid while police teams are carrying out raids to arrest other culprits. While on the orders of IGP a temporary police Chowki is also established in the area.