ATTOCK - As many as 11 persons including a police constable died in various incidents occurred in different areas of Attock district during Eid days.

According to police and Rescue 1122, police recovered the dead body of a constable namely Noaman Ahmad from his rented house in Mohallah Mehrpura Sharqi. In another incident one Khan Afsar died on the spot when he was hit by a speeding car near Faqeerabad. Yet in another incident, a two-year-old child identified as Rehmat died when his five-year-old brother Muhammad Hanif shot him dead with a pistol. Reportedly both were playing with a loaded pistol in their house in village Pind Mehri Hasanabdal.

In another incident two persons Abbas Umer and Manzoor died when their Shahzor truck collided with a dumper on Fatehjang Pindigheb road. Meanwhile, three persons drowned in River Indus in the remit of Attock Khurd Police. They had gone to River Indus for picnic. Divers of Rescue 1122 recovered two dead bodies of Dilbaz Arshad and Sharoom Shabbir, residents Islamabad while efforts are underway for recovery of the dead body of Shahzeb, resident Peshawar.