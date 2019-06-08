Share:

Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In the oath-taking ceremony, Justice Musheer Alam administered the oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the Karachi registry of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Gulzar will perform his role as an acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in the absence of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who is on an official visit abroad [London].

Earlier, Justice Khosa has arrived in London on an official visit to participate in the international judicial conference.