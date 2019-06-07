Share:

KARACHI-Momina&Duraid Films and HUM Films revealed the much anticipated first look of the Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s starrer “Superstar” in the form of a motion poster today.

Superstar is a third film by producer MominaDuraid following the tremendous success of Bin Roye and ParwazHaiJunoon.

As per the motion poster released, Superstar is all set to hit cinemas worldwide on Eidul Azha 2019. M&D Films previous Eid release Parwaaz Hai Junoon touched the right chords with the audiences locally and internationally and is all set for a major release in China.

The poster for Superstar shows the gorgeous Mahira Khan and the dashing Bilal Ashraf in a never seen before avatar. The poster also features a glimpse of a soulful song sung by Atif Aslam, which leaves everyone wanting for more of this melodious song.

The film is directed by ace director Ehtisham Uddin and dialogues are written by Ali and Mustafa Afridi. The film’s screenplay and music are by the talented Azaan Sami Khan. Apart from the lead pair, Superstar boasts a stellar cast including the industry’s bigwigs Nadeem Baig, Javaid Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asma Abbas, Saife Hassan, Alizay Shah, Ali Kazmi and Waqar, and special appearances from the likes of Hania Amir, SairaShehroz, Osman Khalid Butt and Mani. Superstar also features a special dance number by the stunning Kubra Khan. Superstar will be released under the banner Hum Films.