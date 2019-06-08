Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ever since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken over the reins of Punjab government and also ruling in the centre, cricketers of Rawalpindi have started facing a number of difficulties.

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has taken back the possession of cricket grounds constructed due to tireless efforts of former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, who remained instrumental in ensuring five top class cricket venues besides a hockey stadium and first of its kind women cricket ground at Government Viqar-un-Nisa College land.

The worst affectees were the cricketers of Muhammad Wasim International Cricket Academy (MWCA), which was being run by pride of Rawalpindi, former Test cricketer Muhammad Wasim at Government Degree College, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, where hundreds of youngsters of 9 to 24 years were getting state-of-the-art training under the watchful eyes of Waism and other national and international coaches.

Wasim requested the Punjab Chief Minister and other top officials many times to allow his academy continue training the youth at the college land but no heed was paid and it was such a massive shock for former first class player and coach of academy Tauqeer Shah, who lost his life. The college and school administrations with the help of PHA managed to occupy the cricket grounds, who were equipped with floodlights, dressing rooms, washrooms, pavilions and all other facilities which players and officials required.

At the grounds of Muslim High School, Jammia High School, and Viqar-un-Nisa, the young cricketers were being trained under top coaches free of cost, but they were now deprived of their basic rights. Rawalpindi is already facing acute shortage of cricket grounds, as many of them were out of reach of local players while some are too expensive to play. It is requested to PM and CM Punjab to look into the matter and save of the future of many youngsters.