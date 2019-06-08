Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the non-serious government has posed a threat to national security.

He spoke to the media, and stated that the premier has ‘surrendered’ Pakistan’s economic autonomy, while referring to the government’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it would unfold devastating consequences for the poor.

“The policies have just started to reveal ordeal of inflation, and the upcoming budget [for the financial year 2019-20] will bring about a ‘tsunami of inflation’,” he said, adding that within ten months only, the burden of debt has increased by Rs3 trillion due to devaluation.

The PML-N leader said now every Pakistani citizen owe [an additional debt of] Rs16,000.

Ahsan Iqbal maintained that within the last ten months, every citizen has become poorer by 30 percent, and the worth of Pakistan’s economy has reduced from the previous $315 billion to $260 billion.

Regarding unemployment in the country, he said more than 10 million people have become unemployed within the same period of time.