LAHORE - PML-N has flayed the government for not allowing meeting of family with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail during Eid holidays.

Spokesman of Punjab Government Dr Shehbaz Gill, has, however, defended rejection of requests, saying jail manual did not allow meeting during holidays. He said that the family has granted permission for meeting Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday (today).

PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bokhari said that the government had refused permission for meeting of party leaders and workers. She said the logic of Eid holidays was nothing but a hollow excuse since the entire staff had never been allowed holidays. She said the government could have easily managed meeting which was right of a family. She said that the rulers continued victimization of Sharifs even on the festivals.

Meanwhile, team of doctors from Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday examined former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail.

On the request of the jail superintendent, doctors checked blood pressure and sugar level of PML-N Quaid.

Earlier, Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, visited the jail and warned that life of his patient was at risk.

Ex-PM is serving seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia reference.