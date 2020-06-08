Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday has said that the government will ensure thousand ICU beds this month.

The federal minister held a news conference in Islamabad and said the federation is trying to improve the health system by working together with provinces.

Asad Umar said, “The federal government provided 250 ventilators to provinces in one week. Coronavirus can only be controlled by taking precautions.”

COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have passed one lac mark as 103,671 individuals have been affected by the pandemic. The country has confirmed 65 more deaths in one day and the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,067.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,728 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.