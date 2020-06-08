Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday addressed Corona Tiger Force, hailing from his constituency NA-156, through video link and stated that they as a nation would defeat coronavirus pandemic. "I myself will monitor relief operation and you will find me at every step in the struggle against coronavirus pandemic", said FM Qureshi and also hailed the enthusiasm of Tiger Force. It is also responsibility of the youth to identify the deserving families secretly who got affected by pandemic and staying homes due to suspension of economic activities so that ration and other relief items could be provided to them at their doorsteps, Qureshi said. "We, together, will fight against the pandemic, he said adding that youngsters were fortunate persons as they were serving the masses in this difficult time", he said. The whole nation is passing through a critical phase due to COVID-19, he said. He paid rich tribute to youngsters and termed them a great asset of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf. Youth from across the country welcomed the appeal made by Prime Minister Imran Khan. On this occasion, scores of volunteers of Tiger Force from various union councils of the constituency were present.