MARDAN - One more pa­tient died of coronavirus in the district yester­day taking the virus-re­lated deaths to 35 while 32 more patients tested positive for corona virus during the last 24 hours. So far, 595 corona pa­tients have been report­ed in the district, health sources said.

They said that 2,369 tests were conducted in the district so far out of which 1,483 were test­ed negative. Around 360 suspected patients were discharged from differ­ent isolation centres in the district while 45 pa­tients are at the isolation centers.

A total of 43,083 peo­ple were screened in dif­ferent parts of the dis­trict so far.