MARDAN - One more patient died of coronavirus in the district yesterday taking the virus-related deaths to 35 while 32 more patients tested positive for corona virus during the last 24 hours. So far, 595 corona patients have been reported in the district, health sources said.
They said that 2,369 tests were conducted in the district so far out of which 1,483 were tested negative. Around 360 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 45 patients are at the isolation centers.
A total of 43,083 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.