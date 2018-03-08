There is 21.5 percent increase in violence against women in 2017 as 8,882 cases were registered in comparison to 2016. Punjab Government’s Commission on Status on Women Gender Parity Report 2018 said that.

Punjab Gender Parity Report 2018 key findings are available with The Nation. It is pertinent to mention Punjab Government is going to publish this report in the end of March.

There were 904 cases of domestic violence reported in 2017, 402 cases of murder, 141 cases of attempted murder, and 361 cases of domestic violence as ‘beating’. Highest number was reported in Lahore 751 and Bahawalpur (47).

222 cases of honour killings were reported in 2016 and 2017 and highest number reported in Faisalabad (18) and Sargodha (16).

Acid burning incidents have decreased in 2017 as 36 incidents are reported as compared to 43 incidents in 2016.

There is an increase of 8.6 percent of kidnapping and abduction cases reported crime against women in Punjab in 2016 and 2017 (11,017).

At the end of 2017, there were 50,825 prisoners in 39 prisons of Punjab, of which only 961 (2 percent) were woman and 49,864 (98 percent) were men.

According to PCSW Manager Alia Khan, the Punjab Women’s helpline 1043 registered 66000 complaints about workplace harassment, gender discrimination, property disputes and inheritance rights.

She spoke at strategic dialogue of members of Mumkin Alliance for End Violence against Women (EVAW) on Wednesday at a local hotel which demanded end to violence against women and for girl’s protection, response and prevention system.

Addressing the gathering, Assistant to I.G. Punjab for Gender Crime Shazia Sarwar informed the gathering that Punjab police has set up 469 women help desks in police stations. “Of all the rape cases registered 22 percent challans were not filed as they were forged or family enmity cases,” she said.

Mumtaz Mughal, Resident Director Aurat Foundation said that according to Aurat Foundation reports, more than 10,000 cases of domestic violence are reported every year.

According to Punjab Police investigation branch report, 181 women are murdered in the name honour killing.

“VAW and gender is still treated as a lesser crime,” she said.

Salman Abid Executive Director IDEAS said that VAW can prevent through developing a fair and equitable reforming laws, policy and procedures based on international human rights standards.

Nabeela Shaheen, Advocate said that criminal justice system could not be seen in isolation as police were a vital part of this system and gaps needed to be filled. Sensitization to deal with human or minority rights issues was completely missing in police.

Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE, said that strengthening oversight and monitoring of the justice sector can improve GBV services provided by government.

Director Planning Social Welfare Department Muhammad Salman shared that Social Welfare is going to revamp the Darul-Amans in Punjab by providing timely, equitable access to justice and effective enforcement of Violence against women protection Act 2016.

Provincial Commissioner, National Commission on Human Rights Kishwar Shaheen Awan said NCHR has started to review the laws in lines of human rights. 181 complaints has been addressed.

Director Human Rights Lubna Mansoor said that women in Distress and Detention fund has been reviewed.